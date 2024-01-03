Retired company director banned for drink-driving after collision on country road

Andrew Leather, of Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, was breathalysed after his Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a minor road traffic collision on October 15 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that the 65-year-old had drunk two pints before taking his son to a train station. On his way home he was then involved in the collision at the junction of Covert Lane and the B4363, between Bridgnorth and Billingsley.