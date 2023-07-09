Bridgnorth residents lovin' it as town's first McDonald's gets the green light

McDonald's will soon be open in Bridgnorh

The application to bring the fast food giant to the Chartwell Business Park in Bridgnorth was granted by Shropshire Council on July 7.

The plan will see Bridgnorth get not only its first McDonald's restaurant, but also the town's first Starbucks. The proposed site will also have car parking facilities and a drive-thru.

The new fast food and coffee outlets are expected to bring around 135 jobs to the area, according to the applicants, Chartwell Development Limited.

The plans were well-received by local people with more than 640 comments flooding in to Shropshire Council's planning department when the application was first lodged at the end of March, with many backing the proposals.

After the scheme was passed by Shropshire Council on Friday, locals said they were 'lovin' it'.

Taking to Facebook to give the plans the thumbs up, Gemma Jones said: "I can't wait. It will save us in fuel going to Telford and back."

Jonathan Andrew Harper added: "Yes, that will cut down the CO2 emissions of us all having to travel to Telford, Wolverhampton or Kidderminster, for our McDonald's.

"Glad the council and planners are thinking about that and also the fuel saving means, I can treat my children even more. This news is the best."

However, not all residents of Bridgnorth have backed the plans as concerns about litter and anti-social behaviour were submitted to planners at Shropshire Council.

But in its planning decision to grant the new McDonald's and Starbucks, Shropshire Council said: "The proposed development is considered to be a suitable form of commercial enterprise on a site located within the development boundary of Bridgnorth. The scheme is acceptable in terms of its layout, design, impact on the highway network, and implications for adjoining land uses.