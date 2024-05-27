Motorists facing diversions near hospital for water pipe work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Part of Church Vale near Sandwell General Hospital will be temporarily closed from the junction of Temple Meadows Road from tomorrow.

Access to any affected frontages will be maintained only when it is safe to do so.

A traffic diversion route will operate via Hallam Street, Seagar Street, Lloyd Street, Dagger Lane and vice-versa for the work being carried out by South Staffs Water contractor Onsite. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday.