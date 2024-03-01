Police urge people to call 999 if they spot missing West Bromwich man
Police have appealed for help in finding a man who has gone missing from his home in West Bromwich.
Published
Brad, aged 26, was last seen wearing a bright orange, black trousers, Nike sliders and a cap.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of him to help in the appeal.
Officers are looking for Brad to "make sure he is okay".
Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been urged to call 999, quoting log 1031 of February 29.