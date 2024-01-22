West Bromwich shopping centre re-opens after 'evacuation'

New Square shoppers were asked to leave the site on Sunday afternoon.

The shopping centre announced on social media at around 7.14pm that it had since re-opened.

A statement by New Square on X, formerly Twitter, read: "New Square was evacuated this afternoon as a precaution and following advice from West Midlands Police.

"The centre has now reopened. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but, as always, the safety of our customers and staff working at the centre is our priority."

A pub located at New Square, The Interceptor, was forced to temporarily close as a result of the evacuation.

A post made by the pub on Facebook at around 4.18 on Sunday read: "Due to a full evacuation of the new square site our doors are currently closed

"As soon as we have any updates on getting back open we will update the Facebook page."

The pub later confirmed at around 6.40pm that it was back open to diners.

Unconfirmed statements made on social media have suggested the shopping centre was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.