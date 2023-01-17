Police dispersal orders in place for West Brom FA Cup game

Sandwell Police has put in a dispersal order around the Hawthorns ahead of the FA Cup Third Round replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield

Sandwell Police have put out a message about dispersal orders being put in place in and around the Hawthorns ahead of West Bromwich Albion taking on Chesterfield in a third round replay of the FA Cup tonight at 8pm.

The force said it would enforce the orders and tell people to leave the area by the ground and surrounding area for up to 48 hours if they were or were set to be involved in anti-social behaviour or crime.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We'll have dispersal orders in place tonight to keep people safe when West Bromwich Albion take on Chesterfield in the Emirates FA Cup.