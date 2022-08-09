Sikh cyclists offer free riding lessons and bike repairs in West Bromwich

The cyclists took a well earned break when they entered England

Fresh from a 350 mile sponsored bike ride from Edinburgh to West Bromwich, Sikh cyclists will be teaching people how to ride a bike and leading rides through Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich.

The next Learn to Ride session is on Saturday at 4pm and will last two hours and there will be five more throughout August and then five two hour led sessions around Dartmouth Park in September.

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur is urging people to get involved in the sessions which will also raise awareness of the Sikh Helpline which offers free advice about a variety of issues.

She said: "Participation in regular physical activity can not only increase our self-esteem and confidence but also reduce stress and anxiety.

"These sessions are in place to do just this, offering an enjoyable outlet for any built-up anxiety. It's an opportunity to give all, including those who may cannot afford their own their own bike, to have an opportunity to learn a new skill and come out to meet the community."

More than a dozen West Midlands cyclists raised £15,000 for Sikh Helpline riding from the Scottish capital to West Bromwich.

She added: "The sponsored bike ride from Edinburgh was such a wonderful success. The pro riders were given an incredible reception throughout Scotland and England.

"I know our riders trained really hard for the four day bike ride but it was worth it for the incredible reception when they rode around the corner of the Gurdwara in West Bromwich to cheers by so many friends, families and dignitaries."

The Sikh Helpline offers a free and confidential helpline service to those in need, regardless of whether the caller is of a Sikh background or not.

The counsellors are experts in deal with domestic abuse (sexual, physical or emotional), child abuse (sexual, physical or emotional), bullying, Kakaar issues at school, relationship issues, substance abuse (including drugs and alcohol) and depression and mental health issues.