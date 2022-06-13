Fundraiser taking on world record attempt for fastest land crossing of Iceland

Glen Baddeley

Glen Baddeley, who works for food manufacturing giant 2 Sisters Food Group in West Bromwich, will have to travel across 475 miles of tough terrain in extreme weather conditions.

The current official Guinness world record for crossing Iceland from the most northern lighthouse to the most southern lighthouse is currently 10-and-a-half days.

Glen is looking to do at least two marathons a day to complete his record attempt within 10 days, during September this year.

He has embarked on a gruelling training plan in preparation for the attempt and knows from his previous fundraising experience that he needs to take it to the next level.

Glen is raising funds for The Boparan Charitable Trust, which has received almost no income throughout the pandemic.

Glen Baddeley

The trust supports children disadvantaged by disabilities, life-limiting illnesses and those who are in extreme poverty across the UK.

Glen will be navigating volcanoes and glaciers along the route and camping in the elements to complete the challenge.

His progress will be tracked on the internet using GPS for all his supporters and sponsors.

He will also have to conform to a set of strict criteria for tracking, filming and obtaining witness statements along the route to be able to verify the attempt to Guinness World Records.

Glen said: “I have completed many challenges and marathons in the past, including trekking across the Oman desert, to raise money for charity, so I wanted to ensure that this challenge was bigger and better than anything I’ve ever done.’’

Charity trustee Baljinder Boparan said: "For most people, completing a single marathon would be an extreme challenge, but what Glen is attempting seems truly impossible and unimaginable.

"We are so grateful that Glen is not only taking on this challenge for us in September, but for all the training and fundraising that he is already doing.

"As a charity still recovering from the pandemic, we are reliant on fundraisers like Glen to ensure we can continue to support the children that need our help.’’