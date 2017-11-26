Advertising
Blind Dave Heeley completes final Great Run in Ethiopia
Fundraising legend Blind Dave Heeley has completed the final leg of his gruelling series of runs.
The fundraiser from West Bromwich finished the Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa earlier today – his 25th Great Run event of the year.
Dave flew out to the Ethiopian capital for the 10km event for his 60th birthday, and described the event to the Express & Star as ‘a carnival’.
The unstoppable runner has raised around £30,000 for the Albion Foundation this year.
