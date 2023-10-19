A photograph, given to the Express & Star, appears to show a taxi in a disabled bay.

Shambles residents with blue badges have called on Sandwell Council to take action after a number of alleged incidents of taxis parking in restricted areas.

The Express & Star has seen at least three photographs that appear to back up the claims that taxis have indeed parked in disabled bays on the road.

Chris Young, a friend of a resident of the address, said: "A friend of mine, whose wife is disabled, is having constant problems using the disabled parking spaces because they are always taken up by taxis.

"One of the taxis stayed in the disabled bay for over three hours even though the taxi bay has been empty. Taxis aren't allowed to use these bays."

Choice Cars, which operates a taxi company on the street, said they have warned their drivers not to use the disabled bay, and that drivers who do use them will be held accountable.

The spokesperson added: "We have told the drivers that they shouldn't be parking in that disabled pay at all, it's not for them.

"However. It's not just our drivers that park on this street, there are a few taxis that park there. But we have told our drivers that they shouldn't be using those spots and if we find them using the bays they will be taken off the day work."

Images show the private taxis parked next to a taxi rank, which the spokesperson says they are not allowed to enter.

Sandwell Council said the issue is being investigated and urged motorists to leave disabled bays open for those who require them.