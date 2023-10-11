Firefighters battle major Black Country scrap yard blaze with smoke seen from miles away

The blaze at a scrap yard in Wednesbury

It comes as crews battle a huge fire at a scrap yard near to George Henry Road, Tipton at about 6.18am on Wednesday.

The fire could be seen from miles away

Five fire engines and two hydraulic platforms are in attendance at the blaze, which has destroyed more than half of the scrap metal at the site.

On Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "West Midlands Fire Service is currently dealing with a fire at a scrap yard in Wednesbury.

"We have five fire engines and two hydraulic platforms in attendance and are working to extinguish the fire. Local residents are asked to close windows and doors due to smoke."

West Midlands Fire Service is currently dealing with a fire at a scrap yard in Wednesbury. We have 5 Fire Engines and 2 Hydraulic Platforms in attendance and are working to extinguish the fire. Local residents are asked to close windows and doors due to smoke pic.twitter.com/lSu20A22g3 — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) October 11, 2023

A resident near the fire also posted on Twitter, showing the blaze from at least a few miles away.

Looks huge . pic.twitter.com/xUsiAlakb9 — David Butler MBSE (@Poodatruckfull) October 11, 2023