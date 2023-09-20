Nearly 2,000 cannabis plants discovered during Wednesbury raid

By James Vukmirovic

The hunt is on to find the people responsible for a cannabis farm found in a Sandwell Unit.

More than 2,000 cannabis plants were found in the unit. Photo: West Midlands Police
Officers from West Midlands Police raided the unit on Old Park Road in Wednesbury and made a discovery of nearly 2,000 cannabis plants inside the unit.

The raid on Tuesday morning also uncovered extractor fans and growing equipment, but no one was present at the unit and no arrests were made.

Officers from West Midlands Police check the area during the raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force has put out an appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch through calling in or going online to the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have seized almost 2,000 cannabis plants from a Wednesbury industrial unit.

"At around 8.20am yesterday morning (Sept 19), we received a call reporting suspicious activity at the unit on Old Park Road.

Extractor fans were found inside the unit. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Once inside, officers found hundreds of cannabis plants along with extractor fans and growing equipment

"No arrests have yet been made but our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information is asked call 101 or contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/814457/23."

