Delays warned as overnight works set to begin

Drivers have been warned to expect overnight delays as resurfacing works are set to take place throughout the night.

The works will see a complete road closure.
Night-time commuters are expected to see significant delays as works to resurface the carriageway on Western Way are due to take place in Wednesbury.

The works, which will see a complete road closure, are set to take place on Bull Lane to Southern Way, Moxley, from September 14 to September 19.

The affected roads will be closed between the hours of 7pm and 6am, with drivers warned to plan ahead and expect delays.

