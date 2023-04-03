Manager at IKEA Wednesbury store wins special award for leadership

Patricio Alemán won The Store Hero Award in the Retail Week awards

Patricio Alemán, market manager for the IKEA Wednesbury store, won ‘The Store Hero Award’ in the Retail Week awards, which was held in London on Thursday.

He has been the store manager for the past four years in Wednesbury, winning its most recent title ‘Store of the World’ in IKEA world.

Of his win, Charlotte Hardie, Editor in Chief at Retail Week, said: “Patricio’s success has been rooted in the understanding that ‘happy co-workers create happy customers’.

"His leadership has focused on engaging all the 570 IKEA Birmingham co-workers on a journey to create a better customer experience – knowing that when the co-worker and customer were happy, then the financial performance would follow.”

Mr Alemán was up against nine other retailers in his category in the final, beating the likes of Sainsburys, Currys, BP and Co-op.

He said: “It’s really special to receive this award and I am really humbled to be there representing both Birmingham Store and IKEA UK&IE.

“I’m really thankful to my family and, especially, my wife Gemma for all her support during my career and IKEA for giving me the opportunity to be myself, have fun and grow professionally during the last 21 years.

“I also want to thank the amazing team at IKEA Birmingham and Head Office as without them, I, we, wouldn’t be recognised in this way.”

A spokesman for IKEA said: "His hard work over the past three years navigating the unknown and also growing the store has surpassed every expectation.

We want to congratulate Patricio and also thank him for all his hard work.