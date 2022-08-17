Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

40 firefighters battle huge blaze at gym in Wednesbury

By Eleanor LawsonWednesburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

40 firefighters battled a blaze in a disused gym in Wednesbury.

A photo shows smoke at the gym. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
A photo shows smoke at the gym. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service was called at 2.40pm today to a premises in the Hallens Drive area of Wednesbury.

Seven fire engines, an aerial platform and 40 personnel were mobilised, together with a drone team.

They were met with a severe fire in a two-storey building measuring around 25 by 25 metres.

West Midlands Police was requested to assist with traffic management and tram services have imposed speed restrictions around Wednesbury Parkway.

A fire engine on site.
Firefighters shortly after the blaze appeared to have been tackled
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

Viral news

World News