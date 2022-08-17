40 firefighters battle huge blaze at gym in Wednesbury

West Midlands Fire Service was called at 2.40pm today to a premises in the Hallens Drive area of Wednesbury.
Seven fire engines, an aerial platform and 40 personnel were mobilised, together with a drone team.
They were met with a severe fire in a two-storey building measuring around 25 by 25 metres.
West Midlands Police was requested to assist with traffic management and tram services have imposed speed restrictions around Wednesbury Parkway.
WMMServiceUpdate [15:16] There are delays in some of our services due to speed restrictions imposed around the Wednesbury Parkway area. An ongoing fire was reported next to our line. pic.twitter.com/zz6uQiFvW0— West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) August 17, 2022