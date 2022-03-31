Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Restoration works finish on historic Wednesbury Clock Tower

By Eleanor LawsonWednesburyPublished:

Restoration work has finished on Wednesbury's famous Clock Tower that was built in 1911 to commemorate the coronation of George V.

Wednesbury's clock tower has now been restored
Wednesbury's clock tower has now been restored

Repair work completed by specialist heritage contractor, Midland Conservation Limited, includes new stonework, the removal of vegetation, localised pointing, and careful cleaning of the structure.

The clock’s mechanism and face have also been repaired by the specialist historic clockmakers Smith of Derby, enabling the Clock Tower to now give accurate time.

The internal bell will be repaired early in the new financial year.

Louise Brennan, Historic England's regional director for the Midlands, said: "Wednesbury's handsome 20th-century Clock Tower is an important part of the town's identity.

"Completing comprehensive conservation and restoration works will protect the tower for the future and give the high street a lift.

"Historic England is proud to be working with Sandwell Council on the Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone which we are confident will encourage residents and visitors alike to continuing supporting and loving their high street."

Built in 1911 for George V's coronation, the red brick and sandstone tower was designed by local architect Charles William Davies Joynson.

The clock tower's restoration is just one facet of the Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone project to re-establish the historic character of the area and create a vibrant, welcoming space.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “The works on Wednesbury Clock Tower restore it as an important part of the town centre’s rich heritage and culture.

"It will be a focus for this vibrant town, making people feel proud of where they live, work, shop and socialise, creating an environment for inclusive economic growth and supporting strong, resilient communities that benefit from new opportunities.”

Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News