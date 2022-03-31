Restoration works finish on historic Wednesbury Clock Tower

Wednesbury's clock tower has now been restored

Repair work completed by specialist heritage contractor, Midland Conservation Limited, includes new stonework, the removal of vegetation, localised pointing, and careful cleaning of the structure.

The clock’s mechanism and face have also been repaired by the specialist historic clockmakers Smith of Derby, enabling the Clock Tower to now give accurate time.

The internal bell will be repaired early in the new financial year.

Louise Brennan, Historic England's regional director for the Midlands, said: "Wednesbury's handsome 20th-century Clock Tower is an important part of the town's identity.

"Completing comprehensive conservation and restoration works will protect the tower for the future and give the high street a lift.

"Historic England is proud to be working with Sandwell Council on the Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone which we are confident will encourage residents and visitors alike to continuing supporting and loving their high street."

Built in 1911 for George V's coronation, the red brick and sandstone tower was designed by local architect Charles William Davies Joynson.

The clock tower's restoration is just one facet of the Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone project to re-establish the historic character of the area and create a vibrant, welcoming space.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “The works on Wednesbury Clock Tower restore it as an important part of the town centre’s rich heritage and culture.