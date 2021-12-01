Notification Settings

Buildings to be demolished under Wednesbury regeneration plan

By Rhi Storer

The refurbishment of a shopping precinct and empty land in Wednesbury has been approved by councillors and is expected to to take nearly two years to complete.

Plans to refurbish a shopping precinct and empty land in Friar Park have been approved. Photo: Google
The Carrington Road and School Road areas of Friar Park have experienced considerable anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping in recent years.

But now phase four of a regeneration plan is due to start, with the remaining units to be knocked down.

Other phases of development included building 12 bungalows, improving Friardale Close and demolishing buildings on School Road.

The estimated budget cost of the services is set at £8.5 million, including a £700,000 “risk allowance”.

The works are set to start in January 2022 and be completed by September 2023.

In a report debated at Sandwell Council’s cabinet on November 24, the tenants of 38 and 38a Carrington Road will be subject to new lease arrangements being agreed, and will be offered relocation into a new retail block, with first-floor council apartments and a parking court on School Road.

The scheme will also provide 10 two-bed bungalows in Friardale Road and 20 two-bed flats at Carrington Road and School Road. They will be new council-owned affordable homes, according to the report.

Sandwell Council has also considered making an application to the West Midlands Combined Authority to determine whether any additional gap funding can be secured to deliver the scheme.

The tender has been awarded to Deeley Construction Ltd. for the sum of £7,128,724.00.









