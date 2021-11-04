The site planned for the homes

A proposal has been put forward to build 84 homes on the old playing fields of the Phoenix Collegiate School, with developers arguing they would provide much-needed housing for Sandwell.

The properties will be built next to Pulse Sports Centre and existing five-a-side pitches, with home owners using the same access.

But concerns have been raised by nearby residents with objections being submitted to Sandwell Council planners outlining opposition to the proposal, which has been put forward by Phoenix Collegiate College.

A report to planning committee said objections received were: “Customers who use the sports facility, park along the proposed access way, causing congestion, and making passing of vehicles difficult.

“The sports facility is currently in operation and generates a level of noise and disturbance that could impact on the future occupiers, including flood lit pitches.

“Landscaping, and the potential for tree roots to damage the sports facilities football pitches,

“Whilst not objecting to the application, a local resident has raised concerns over the impact the development may have on existing wildlife.”

But officers said the access road to the development will be widened while future home owners will be aware of the sports centre’s presence before they buy. They also added some vegetation will remain on site for existing wildlife.

The site was previously home to Manor High School which closed in 2010 to become Phoenix Collegiate School until that was finally shut in 2015.

While it lay empty, the building was subjected to arson attacks, vandalism and anti-social behaviour before it was finally agreed to demolish it in 2019.

High Point Academy has since been built on the site to provide secondary school education.

Agents Harris Lamb Property Consultancy said: “The scheme will deliver market and affordable housing in a high sustainable location.

“There are a range of significant benefits associated with development of the scheme. This includes delivering housing on a site allocated for residential development and helping address the council’s five year housing and land supply shortfall.”