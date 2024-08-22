The best and worst things about living in Tipton, according to locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking to locals in Tipton, it became clear that it has a proud population of residents who believe in keeping the community spirit alive in the neighbourhood no matter what.

Local business owners, shoppers, florists, families and some who were just waiting to get a trim spoke highly of the town's people, noting the care afforded to anyone who needs it as one of the best things in their quiet Black Country market town.

Tipton

But even though the people credit the area for the relationships built throughout the patch, a second thing became clear - backed up by its locals - that there is little to do, limited places to go and a lack of investment which - according to local security guard Eddie - provides little reason for people to visit and even less reason for born-and-bred locals to stay.

Much like a lot of the UK, high street shops seem to be closing down left right and and centre across the region, with locals hard-pressed to find a town lacking half-a-dozen desolate stores which once housed busy shoppers getting their bits and bobs every weekend.

Tipton

Tipton

But one thing is for sure in Tipton, the community spirit is enough to keep them going until they start to see more stores, community centres pop up, as well as places for the older generation to get together and enjoy their twilight years.

Local security guard Eddie said the town used to have the best market in the Black Country but only has three stalls now

Security guard Eddie, 28, said: "Because I work in security, I know a lot of what's going on in the town.

"My favourite part is the community, everyone knows each other and interacts with each other, you don't get that in big cities anymore.