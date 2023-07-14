Tipton police station to fully reopen with new officers thanks to community campaign

Tipton police station will be pressed back into service following a U-turn by West Midlands Police, which listed it for closure as part of a £5 million cost-cutting plan. Tipton was earmarked to close in 2021 alongside stations such as Brierley Hill, Oldbury and Wednesfield , with others in Birmingham including Balsall Heath, Sutton Coldfield, Kingstanding and Harborne.