'I never doubted her': We spoke to singer Amy Lou's loved ones ahead of Britain's Got Talent final

Amy Lou Smith's biggest fans have opened up about the Britain's Got Talent finalist's love for everything Tipton in the run-up to the finals.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou who works at Juicy Tubes Tanning Studio is being backed by her friends and family. Pictured front, from left: Paige Smith (niece), Andy Smith (dad), Hudson Shemilt (four, son) and Lacey Smith (niece). Decorations were on show outside her workplace, JuicyTubes Tanning Studio, in Wake Green Road, as the singer's fans showed their support for the Tipton sensation.