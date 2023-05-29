Tipton's Amy Lou sparks massive celebrations in Tipton qualifying for Britain's Got Talent final

Amy Lou singing on stage

More than 200 of the tanning shop receptionist's friends and family gathered at Tipton Sports Academy Social Club, where she used to sing on karaoke.

Female friends turned up in t-shirts with Amy Lou's face on and little girls were dressed in Union Jack dresses as people swapped stories of watching Amy Lou singing since she was a child.

Nicki Price, Amy Lou's boss at JuicyTubes tanning salon in Tipton, organised the watching party after finding out she would be performing tonight (Monday) on Saturday. Such was the demand the party had to be ticketed.

She said: "Everyone in Tipton wanted to be here tonight, we had 190 tickets which went to friends and family.

"We are raising money for MacMillan Nurses through a raffle because Amy Lou's uncle died of cancer.

"This is just an amazing night, so many people have come together for a really happy event, every one loves our Amy Lou."

A hush descended on the room when Amy's video appeared on the big screen to describe how she gave birth on the night her audition appeared on TV in April. She also explained she entered Britain's Got Talent to change her children's lives.

When she sang And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going the entire room was on its feet as she hit note after note giving the performance of her life.

And the all important judges agreed, Alesha Dixon said: “Congratulations! I feel like with you it’s just written in the stars. What a fairytale that is.”

Amanda Holden added: “I know you’re absolutely amazing - some iconic people have stander on that stage and I feel like tonight you just joined them, you smashed it darling. Unbelievable. A star is born.”

And music mogul Simon Cowell could not hide his delight for Amy Lou, he said:- “Genuinely I can feel the energy behind me, the moment you started singing. There wasn’t a single person in the room who wasn’t rooting for you. The biggest reaction of the night. Amazing.”

Interviewed by Ant and Dec Amy, who was overcome with emotion, said: "Apart from giving birth to my children that was the most incredible moment of my life.”

However, following Amy Lou on stage was amputee Musa Motha who despite having one leg performed an incredible dance routine which was praised by former BGT winners Diversity.

When voting was announced everyone in the social club frantically tried to vote for Amy Lou with people running in all directions trying to get better phone reception. Such was the electric frenzy above the social club people were unable to log online to try and vote five times.

Quick as a flash voting was over and more than one voter was in tears because they could not register all their votes in time, there was a palpable feeling they had let their Amy Lou down.

And then Ant and Dec were on stage reading out who was going to make it through to the final.

The first three contestants "were going home" then it was Amy Lou's turn, she was in the top three.

Then the one-legged favourite won the public vote meaning Amy Lou would be fighting for the remaining place.

The judges would decide whether singer-songwriter Abi or Amy Lou would carry on their dream journey to fame and fortune.

Bruno fluffed his lines and said Abi instead of Amy Lou, Alisha chose Abi because Bruno chose Amy Lou, Amanda Holden plumped straight for Amy Lou.

It was down to Simon Cowell.To extend the drama he placed his vote back to the public.

When Amy Lou's name was announced it was bedlam as young, old, fit and infirm jumped all over each other screaming in delight. Sprays of lager filled the air as tears of joy streamed down the faces people were happy something great had happened to one of the nicest people they know.

The moment Amy Lou qualified to the final of Britains Got Talent... pic.twitter.com/Yq1Y6zmPWd — Star Reporter Adam (@AdamLocal) May 29, 2023

Friends Jeanette and Alexandra, both from Tipton and wearing Amy Lou t-shirts, enjoyed their surprise night out.

Florist Jeanette said: "All these people are here for Amy Lou because she is such a lovely woman."

NHS worker Alexandra said: "We will be down here for the final on Sunday night, she was fantastic tonight."

Friend Sarah Tschubenko said: "Everyone has a lovely story about Amy Lou and her fella they are lovely people."

Tipton Sports Academy Social Club owner Paul Hickman said: "It has been a great night, I remember when Amy Lou used to sing karaoke all the time in the club years ago.

"I'm not sure if we could afford to book her after this."