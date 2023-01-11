Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emergency services rush to fire at Black Country post office

TiptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An investigation has been launched after a Black Country Post Office was destroyed by fire.

The damaged Horseley Heath Post Office the day after the major blaze
The damaged Horseley Heath Post Office the day after the major blaze

Emergency services rushed to Horseley Heath Post Office, in Dudley Port, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The shutters and part of the shop frontage were destroyed by the blaze. A woman was treated by paramedics but declined hospital treatment.

Fire chiefs said the cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

A total of 15 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 5.59pm to reports of a property fire on Dudley Port, Tipton.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended. One woman was assessed on scene but declined hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News