Emergency services rush to fire at Black Country post office

Emergency services rushed to Horseley Heath Post Office, in Dudley Port, at around 6pm on Tuesday.
The shutters and part of the shop frontage were destroyed by the blaze. A woman was treated by paramedics but declined hospital treatment.
Fire chiefs said the cause of the blaze has not yet been established.
A total of 15 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 5.59pm to reports of a property fire on Dudley Port, Tipton.
"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended. One woman was assessed on scene but declined hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."