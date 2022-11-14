Black Country canal lock is closed off after car falls in

Factory Lock number three, near Factory Road and Furnace Parade, was shut in Tipton on Monday morning.
A vehicle – believed to be a Land Rover or Range Rover – was shown on its side in the canal in a dramatic photo.
The Canal and River Trust, sharing the image on social media, said: "Factory Lock No 3 on the New Main Line Canal in Tipton is closed as a car is in the lock. We're working on a plan to get this removed as quickly as possible. There are no signs of pollution yet but we will continue to monitor."
It is not known whether anyone had to be freed from the vehicle.