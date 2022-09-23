Suspected modern day slavery gang and 'Geoffrey the lovebird' discovered at Tipton cannabis farm

Geoffrey the lovebird was found in a cannabis factory in Tipton

Geoffrey the lovebird was found by officers from Tipton Town Police at the drugs farm, which contained 1000 plants in two factory units.

Police also "removed" three people from the property who they allege are involved in modern day slavery.

The force Tweeted: "Last week @TiptonWMP responded to community intelligence and found around 1000 cannabis plants in 2 factory units. Estimated street value of 1 million pounds.

"Whilst doing so we also removed three persons involved in modern day slavery, and this little guy named Geoffrey."