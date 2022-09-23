Notification Settings

Suspected modern day slavery gang and 'Geoffrey the lovebird' discovered at Tipton cannabis farm

By Eleanor LawsonTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

A police raid on a million pound cannabis factory in Tipton has led to the discovery of an alleged modern day slavery gang – and a small bird.

Geoffrey the lovebird was found in a cannabis factory in Tipton
Geoffrey the lovebird was found by officers from Tipton Town Police at the drugs farm, which contained 1000 plants in two factory units.

Police also "removed" three people from the property who they allege are involved in modern day slavery.

The force Tweeted: "Last week @TiptonWMP responded to community intelligence and found around 1000 cannabis plants in 2 factory units. Estimated street value of 1 million pounds.

"Whilst doing so we also removed three persons involved in modern day slavery, and this little guy named Geoffrey."

Officers have confirmed that Geoffrey is now with the RSPCA and is waiting to find his forever home.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

