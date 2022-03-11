French bulldog found dead in canal in plastic bag weighed down with bricks

The dog was found in the canal near Great Western Way. Photo: Google

A member of the public found the dog's body in the water and then contacted West Midlands Police.

Police were able to remove her body from close to the lock in Walsall Canal in Tipton, where the canal crosses with Great Western Way on February 27.

She was found in a bag which had been weighed down with bricks.

Her body has now been examined by a vet who found water retention and possible jaw injuries.

The RSPCA is investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA Inspector Vicki Taylor, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “This must have been a really upsetting discovery and it’s awful to think that someone has deliberately dumped her in the canal.

“The vets have examined her body and have found evidence of possible injuries so I really want to find out more about her and how her body came to be dumped in the canal.