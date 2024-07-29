Band of brothers remembered for heroic sacrifice decades on

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The service, which was organised by the Friends of West Smethwick Park, commemorated a plane crash 80 years ago in July 31, 1944 which saw the two airmen die after they attempted to crash land their failing plane.

Flight Sergeants Allan Charlie Cox and Gordon Preston heroically attempted to avoid children playing on the cricket pitch as they tried to land safely in the park after their aircraft got into difficulty, but the resulting crash killed both pilots on board.

The crash on the nearby tennis courts was doubly tragic for the family of Flight Sergeant Cox as he died just yards from his home on Ernest Road, with his mother seeing the plane overhead from her kitchen window.

The memorial service brought together members of the armed forces and public to pay their respects

The memorial event on Sunday, July 28 started with a parade from the West Smethwick Park Pavilion, with RAF personnel and veterans carrying standards to the memorial site, where a memorial service was held, tributes laid and standards lowered as a mark of respect.

The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Syeda Khatun MBE, was present along with the Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael and several other Cabinet Members and ward councillors, as well as members of the public and fellow armed forces veterans.

Armed services representatives joined the Mayor of Sandwell in paying their respects

Nobby Clarke was one of the organisers of the event and said it was important to keep remembering the sacrifices and history of that time.

He said: "It's all about history and I'm a veteran, so you always remember your brothers in arms and sisters in arms and, today, what these two did should be recognised and the younger generation should know what they did.

It was a sombre occasion, with plenty of time for reflection

"It was fantastic to be able to hold this event today and it brings the history of Smethwick and the Black Country into focus and it's a big thing that we can still talk about history that was kept quiet for years, but has now been passed up.

"These guys sacrificed themselves for the country and today has been all about remembering that band of brothers."

There was a parade from the pavilion at West Smethwick Park before the service

The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Syeda Khatun MBE, said: “Although many years have passed since this tragic accident, it is important that we remember the sacrifice these men made.

"Not only did their actions save the lives of those children playing in the park, they contributed to ensuring the rights and freedoms we all enjoy today.”