'It's been a massive honour': Smethwick Sikh sculpture is 'better than new' after refurbishment

Councillors, religious leaders and MPs visited the Lions of the Great War statue on High Street, Smethwick, to help unveil its new coat.

The 10ft bronze statue depicts a Sikh soldier and honours the sacrifices made by South Asian service personnel during the Great War and other conflicts.

The structure was given a facelift by Black Country metal sculpture artist Luke Perry, who helped to give the statue a new surface, safeguarding it for years to come.

People gather to celebrate the refurbishment of the Lions of the Great War statue, High Street, Smethwick

Talking about the project, Luke Perry said: "It's been a great honour to work on this sculpture. I think today is more about recognition really, the Gurdwara has done such an amazing job taking care of it. They have really made it such a central space in Smethwick.

"It's easy to build new things, but it's very rare that we give applause for taking care of stuff. It is really a great thing they have done to take care of it and bring so much attention to its meaning."

The artist applied a new coat of wax to the statue before polishing its surface, getting rid of grime and dirt that had been built up over the years.

He added: "There was a bit of grime and dirt. Where it is located it's next to major roads and pollution does take its toll on the surface.

"Bronze is really robust, so it wasn't damaged structurally. The work we did just added that aged look to it and brought out the features. I think it really looks better than new."

Metal artist Luke Perry, MP Preet Kaur Gill and councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who were awarded a medal for their work in preserving the statue

The artist also took the chance to note the significant symbolism behind the sculpture.

Luke said: "It's been a huge honour to work on this really. I really did feel a great weight of responsibility. I'm really honoured that I was able to do this.

"I hope that this is part of a bigger movement to bring recognition to subject matters that really ought to be brought to light more. The more we do things like this, the better it is. We really need more of these moments."