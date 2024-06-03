Burst water main causes disruption to buses in Smethwick

National Express West Midlands reported the issue on Brook Street at around 8.30pm on Monday.

It said the number 80 bus service – which runs between Birmingham and West Bromwich through Smethwick – had been disrupted.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the bus company advised that the service had been diverted in both directions via Soho Way.

The statement advised passengers travelling to West Bromwich that the service had diverted through Windmill Lane, Soho Way, Crocketts Lane before following a normal line of route.

It added that those travelling to Birmingham would follow the above diversion route in reverse.