Fire crews rush to house blaze in Smethwick as residents urged to 'stay clear'
Residents have been urged to stay clear of a street as fire crews battle a house fire in Smethwick.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of Astbury Avenue at around 5.20pm on Monday, following reports of a house fire on the road.
The West Midlands Fire Service advised everyone to 'stay clear' of the road.
On X, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a house fire in Smethwick.
"Please stay clear of Astbury Avenue."
Emergency services have been approached for more information.