Express & Star
Close

Fire crews rush to house blaze in Smethwick as residents urged to 'stay clear'

Residents have been urged to stay clear of a street as fire crews battle a house fire in Smethwick.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated
West Midlands Fire Service has warned everyone to 'stay clear' from Astbury Aveue, Smethwick, following a house fire

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Astbury Avenue at around 5.20pm on Monday, following reports of a house fire on the road.

The West Midlands Fire Service advised everyone to 'stay clear' of the road.

On X, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a house fire in Smethwick.

"Please stay clear of Astbury Avenue."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular