Fire crews rush to house blaze in Smethwick as residents urged to 'stay clear'

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Astbury Avenue at around 5.20pm on Monday, following reports of a house fire on the road.

The West Midlands Fire Service advised everyone to 'stay clear' of the road.

On X, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a house fire in Smethwick.

"Please stay clear of Astbury Avenue."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.