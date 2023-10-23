Extra £1.4 million for Sandwell Aquatics Centre as visitor numbers grow

The pool at Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Commonwealth Games legacy cash is being ploughed directly back into Sandwell to harness the sporting success of last year’s Commonwealth Games and get more people active.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is providing £1.4 million to Sandwell Council to support the centre’s transition into a community leisure centre, which was officially opened to the public in July.

This new investment – through the £70 million Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund – backs the work being done by the WMCA, Sandwell Council and all local authority partners to use the Commonwealth Games as a catalyst to improve the health and wellbeing of people in an area which has the highest levels of physical inactivity in the region.

Swimming star Ellie Simmonds and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street at the official opening of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre

The aquatics centre in Smethwick was the only brand-new, purpose-built venue for the games, and hosted more than 60 medal events across 11 days of swimming, para-swimming and diving.

Since it opened to the public, people have been making more than 15,000 visits every week to use its facilities, which include a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool, diving tower and pool, as well as activity studios, sport halls, fitness gyms, indoor cycling studio, and dry diving centre.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many people from right across our region making the most of the fantastic facilities at Sandwell Aquatics Centre - learning to swim, participating in team sports and joining in with fitness activity classes.

“Having a venue of international standard open to residents on their doorstep will positively impact physical and mental health for many years to come. That’s why it’s great news that we’ve been able to make this investment in Sandwell Aquatics Centre - drawing from our £70m legacy fund to support its transition from games venue into valuable community asset.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Smethwick

“We negotiated successfully with government to ensure we retained the underspend from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games budget and that is what has enabled us to make these investments.

"This is how we deliver an enduring legacy in the months and years ahead - well beyond the sporting spectacle we saw last summer.”

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: “Sandwell Aquatics Centre is a real jewel in our crown offering world-class leisure facilities to Sandwell residents and those in the wider region.

“The centre in Smethwick has been open for three months and we are continuing to see visitor numbers grow as we offer more and more activities.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Smethwick

"We have 46 local schools already holding lessons, almost 800 people trying out diving and more than 2,000 children and adults are learning to swim.

“We are already hearing how this centre is transforming the lives of people that use it. With this further investment of £1.4m towards our operating costs, we can continue to have a real impact in improving health, sporting aspirations and wellbeing for the 15,500 plus visitors we are already seeing at Sandwell Aquatics Centre each week.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew added: "The very best athletes from right across the Commonwealth descended on Birmingham last year in an inspiring showcase of top level sport.

Ellie Simmonds chats to youngsters in the pool at Sandwell Aquatics Centre

"Swimmers Benjamin Proud and Alice Tai delivered incredible moments when they brought home gold for England in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre last year. Now everyone will have the chance to follow in their footsteps.

"Transforming the Olympic-sized pool into a community leisure centre open to all will continue that important legacy, and supports our aim to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030."

The Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund was established thanks to the region’s effective organisation and delivery of the games last summer which meant the sporting festival came in under budget.