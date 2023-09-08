Police investigating after shots fired from two guns on Smethwick street leaving house damaged

Shots were reportedly fired on Melrose Place, Smethwick. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said two guns were fired on Melrose Place, Smethwick, at around 3.50am on Wednesday.

The first call made to police informing them about the crime came almost five hours later, at around 9.25am.

The force has confirmed that no one was injured but that a house on the road was damaged.

Police have said there is "no evidence" at this time to suggest the attack was random.

CCTV footage has been recovered, with officers now searching for the people involved.

A car has also been seized and is being examined by forensic experts.

People with CCTV or doorbell footage have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask your name or trace your call, and you may be entitled to a cash reward.