United Hands Foodbank deliver more than 100 goodwill bags in Smethwick

Councillor Parbinder Kaur with Aryan-Sebastian and Amélie-Mia Barry delivering goodwill bags

Smethwick North Councillor Parbinder Kaur led a group of volunteers who packed and dropped off the bags.

She said: "With the rise in the cost of living, many people will struggle this Christmas. We wanted to give help to vulnerable people in Smethwick.

Parbinder organised a charity project via United Hands Food Bank after people made donations and provided practical help with the project.

Volunteer Aryan-Sebastian Barry, age 11, said: "My sister and I and a team of people helped to make bags of useful winter items. These had been donated by a variety of residents in the Smethwick area.

"We formed a production line with people cutting out Christmas images, sticking them on the packages, and filling the packages. Each package contained some sachets of soup, a pair of socks, a pair of gloves, a blanket, a hot water bottle, a mince pie, and some hot chocolate.

"There was also a Christmas card written by Councillor Parbinder Kaur from United Hands Foo Bank Wellbegin Hub and Team to add a personal touch. Everyone worked hard, sang Christmas carols, and enjoyed the experience very much."

Volunteer Amélie-Mia Barry, aged eight, said: "A group of eight of us led by Parbinder Kaur visited numerous homes and distributed the packages to people who had been identified as being vulnerable. People seemed very grateful for the packages.