Community event set to help launch new pavilion

The new pavilion will be celebrated at the special event

The £5.1 million restoration and improvement project at West Smethwick Park has seen a new Pavilion with café installed, historic restorations and landscape improvements, and a dedicated West Smethwick Park community engagement coordinator installed.

The restoration and improvement project has benefited from engagement and input from the Friends of West Smethwick Park, community groups, and residents and will be celebrated on Sunday, August 21 with a special event.

The new West Smethwick Park Pavilion Building will be launched at 11am by the Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, and cabinet member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor Laura Rollins and will see a free family fun day of activities, events and celebration.

Events on the day will include live music and stage performances, Bollywood dance and dhol drumming performances, circus skills, free sporting activities, food and drink and a range of local live performers.

The new Pavilion forms the centrepiece of the restoration and boasts a café, seating area and community area which will be used for activities.

It will be open for community use and to hire for events, informal sports activities, classes and clubs.

Councillor Rollins said: “It’s great to see this amazing restoration and improvement of the park come together, thanks to the hard work of council officers, community groups and the Friends of the Park.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for West Smethwick Park.

"We already have a community engagement officer who is now working hard to engage with community groups and residents to organise activities, events and bookings for the Pavilion and the other new park facilities.

“We’ll be delivering a programme of outdoor and indoor activities as part of the Lottery Grant.

“I’d urge as many people as possible to come along to share in this fantastic launch event and celebrate the ‘new’ West Smethwick Park.”

Councillor Carmichael said: “We’re continuing to invest in further improvements at West Smethwick Park, this includes £90,000 funding for the children’s play area with work due to start in the next six weeks.

"This will be totally refurbished, with new play equipment, improved access, and new safety surfaces.

"Other landscaping, planting, and lake improvements are continuing to take place in the park.”

Drop-in sessions are being held for local residents to visit the Pavilion and to suggest ideas for use.

The next two are: Wednesday, August 17 from 4pm until 8pm, and Thursday, August 18 from 6.30pm to 8pm.