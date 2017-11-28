Man left trapped under bus in Smethwick

Firefighters managed to free the man following the drama in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, at around 5.50pm.

The incident was described as 'serious' by Smethwick Fire Station, whose crews battled to help the man.

The busy road was closed by police following the incident, leading to delays in the area ahead of West Brom's game against Newcastle at The Hawthorns.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "One person was trapped under a bus. Crews from Smethwick and West Bromwich attended.

"They managed to get the man out and he went to hospital."