Menu

Advertising

Man left trapped under bus in Smethwick

By Richard Guttridge | Smethwick | News | Published:

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from underneath a bus.

Ambulance crews attended

Firefighters managed to free the man following the drama in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, at around 5.50pm.

The incident was described as 'serious' by Smethwick Fire Station, whose crews battled to help the man.

The busy road was closed by police following the incident, leading to delays in the area ahead of West Brom's game against Newcastle at The Hawthorns.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "One person was trapped under a bus. Crews from Smethwick and West Bromwich attended.

"They managed to get the man out and he went to hospital."

Smethwick Sandwell Local Hubs News
Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge
@RichG_star

Reporter for the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News