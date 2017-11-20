Smethwick high street blocked after van and bus crash leaves three injured

A man, who was a passenger in the van, suffered a serious head injury, in the High Street smash.

The crash happened shortly before 2pm on Monday blocking the high street near Cape Hill.

Ambulance crews joined firefighters from Oldbury and Smethwick stations at the scene.

The damage caused in the crash between the van and bus. Picture: Smethwick Fire Station/West Midlands Fire Service

The van passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the van, was treated for chest and foot injuries. He was taken to City Hospital for checks.

An elderly woman, who was travelling on the double-decker bus, suffered a facial injury.

She was taken to Sandwell Hospital as a precaution.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Bus operator National Express said the services 80, 87 and 89 had been diverted away from the crash site.

DISRUPTION:service 80, 87 and 89 are on diversion in both directions. (1/2) — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 20, 2017

To City (80 and 87) ; Cape Hill High St, Bearwood Rd, Waterloo Rd, Cape Hill. (89) Church Rd, Bearwood,Waterloo Road, Cape Hill. (2/2) — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 20, 2017

From City ; Cape Hill, left Waterloo Rd, Bearwood Rd and then - Normal Line of Route for 80 and 87 (Church Rd for 89 service). (3/3) — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 20, 2017

Crews from Smethwick Fire Station tweeted to alert motorists that the road may be closed for some time this afternoon.