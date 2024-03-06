Fresh tributes laid by well-wishers in memory of Rowley Regis 10-year-old Shay Kang
More and more tributes have been laid for Shay Kang near the scene of where she died.
Tributes including balloons, flowers and cuddly toys were being left on the gates near to the entrance to Robin Close in Rowley Regis, with the numbers having increased substantially since the 10-year-old was named on Tuesday.
Messages such as "Fly high baby girl, Rest in peace Shay" and "We are deeply saddened by the loss of your precious life. You brought so much light and joy and I will always cherish the memories we shared." could be seen on the tributes.
The road has remained cordoned off by West Midlands Police since the discovery of Shay's body on Monday and the subsequent arrest of her mother Jaskirat Kaur, with a blue tent still visible outside one of the houses on the road.
Kaur appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.