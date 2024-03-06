Fresh tributes laid by well-wishers in memory of Rowley Regis 10-year-old Shay Kang

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tributes including balloons, flowers and cuddly toys were being left on the gates near to the entrance to Robin Close in Rowley Regis, with the numbers having increased substantially since the 10-year-old was named on Tuesday.

The tributes have continued to pile up since Shay Kang's death on Monday

Messages such as "Fly high baby girl, Rest in peace Shay" and "We are deeply saddened by the loss of your precious life. You brought so much light and joy and I will always cherish the memories we shared." could be seen on the tributes.

A mixture of colour tributes were left for Shay

The road has remained cordoned off by West Midlands Police since the discovery of Shay's body on Monday and the subsequent arrest of her mother Jaskirat Kaur, with a blue tent still visible outside one of the houses on the road.

The tributes went around the fence at the edge of Robin Close

Kaur appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.