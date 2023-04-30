Notification Settings

Man arrested after fatal lamppost crash in Rowley Regis is released by police

By Lisa O'Brien

A man who was arrested after a fatal crash in Rowley Regis has been released but will be voluntarily interviewed at a later date, police have said.

The scene of the crash in Penncricket Lane

A car hit a lamppost in Penncricket Lane shortly after 5.30am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, died while two other men were taken to hospital, one with a broken arm and one with head injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but police have since confirmed he has been released.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "A 26-year-old man has been de-arrested and will be voluntarily interviewed at a later date."

The road was cordoned off by police for much of Saturday, with buses diverted around the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from this incident is asked to contact police via live chat or 101, quoting log 808 of April 29.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

