Man arrested after fatal lamppost crash in Rowley Regis is released by police

The scene of the crash in Penncricket Lane

A car hit a lamppost in Penncricket Lane shortly after 5.30am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, died while two other men were taken to hospital, one with a broken arm and one with head injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but police have since confirmed he has been released.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "A 26-year-old man has been de-arrested and will be voluntarily interviewed at a later date."

The road was cordoned off by police for much of Saturday, with buses diverted around the scene.