'A beautiful soul': Moving tributes to Morgan Pritchard, 23, who died in Rowley Regis car crash

Morgan Pritchard has been described as "full of pride, passion, commitment, and laughter"

Morgan Pritchard has been described as passionate, committed, and having a "contagious smile".

The 23-year-old worked for F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd, an independent family funeral directors based in Rowley Regis.

The funeral directors are now placing a book of condolences in their main office, which anyone is invited to write a tribute in so they can pay their respects.

A tribute left at Powke Lane for Morgan.

A tribute posted on F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd's Facebook page said: "With heavy hearts and deep sadness we want to pay tribute to Morgan Pritchard. A young man full of pride, passion, commitment, and laughter with a contagious smile.

"We can only wish you were with us for longer but it felt like you’d been here a lifetime. It was a privilege to have you as part of our team. As colleagues, as friends, as a work family we all mourn and miss you dearly. A life taken much too soon.

"A son, a grandson, a brother, a friend who is loved and will be missed by so so many.

Tributes left at Powke Lane for Morgan.

"There are some people who bring a light so great into this world that even after they have gone, the light remains.

"May you stay forever young and fly high. Until we meet again."

Tributes have flooded in for Morgan, who has been described as "a beautiful soul", "a kind lovely man", and "a cheeky, smiley chappy".

Anyone wishing to sign the book of condolences at F.P Gaunt & Sons Ltd can visit their office on the Rowley Regis High Street.