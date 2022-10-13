Man dies and four others injured after car hits wall in Rowley Regis

West Midlands Ambulance service.

The driver of the car was found in a critical condition when ambulance services arrived within three minutes of being called to the scene at 1am, at the junction of Powke Lane and Cox's Lane.

He received CPR by police, and ambulance staff commenced advance life support but nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

One passenger sustained serious injuries and was given advanced trauma care before being taken to Queen Elizabeth (QE) hospital in Birmingham on blue lights.

Five people in total were treated at the scene, two were inside the vehicle when emergency services arrived, and three others were outside of the vehicle.

The three other occupants who were outside of the vehicle were assessed at the site of the crash, one man sustained potentially serious injuries and was also taken to QE hospital, whilst the two others were given treatment for less serious injures before being taken to Sandwell hospital for further checks.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car with two paramedics on board, a trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "When the first ambulance resources arrived on scene within three minutes of the 999 call being made, they found a car which had collided with a wall. Three occupants were out of the vehicle and two were still inside.

“The driver, a man, was in a critical condition and receiving CPR by police colleagues. The team of ambulance staff quickly commenced advanced life support on the man. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

“One passenger, a man, sustained serious injuries and was given advanced trauma care by the team to stabilise his condition. He was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist trauma care.