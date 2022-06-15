Major plans to transform Rowley Regis through almost £20m of Government cash is rubber-stamped

Sandwell Council

Ministers earmarked a £19m boost for the area through the Towns Fund last year subject to businesses cases and documentation from Sandwell Council.

And now it has been rubber-stamped by the Government – with the £19m set to be spent including work to build a dedicated education and training centre.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: “The council, working in partnership with Sandwell College and the Canal & River Trust, has achieved Government approval for the £19 million funding for the five Towns Fund projects, which will enable us to drive the town’s economic regeneration.

“As a result, we will deliver long-term economic growth that will benefit Rowley Regis’ residents and businesses, gearing up the skills of our workforce so they can respond to changing business needs and play their part in a growing, resilient economy.”

A new low-carbon community building will be built at Britannia Park whilst work will see a reconstructed skate park, new play and fitness equipment, improvements to the main entrance and driveway, car park and constructing footpaths within the park.

The Old Main Line Canal and Dudley No.2 Canal towpath services will be improved alongside access points onto the canal from surrounding areas, with work led by the Canal and River Trust.

A new, dedicated education and training centre will be built in Cradley Heath to enable young people and adults to feel "engaged". The Rowley Regis Satellite Education Hub, led by Sandwell College, will work in conjunction with community groups to provide access to social, medical and other education advice and services – providing a "resource centre".

Meanwhile a central bus interchange will be built around Blackheath market place to create a "focal point to the town centre" and a boost for pedestrians and cyclists with a new public realm space.

And a phased set of infrastructure improvements will take place to link transport – rail and bus – and areas in Blackheath, Cradley Heath and Oldbury. It will see new pedestrian and cycle routes built, footpaths resurfaced and widened, crossing facilities and lighting upgraded, traffic calming measures introduced and signage and road markings improved.

Jude Thompson, chair of Towns Fund Superboard, said: “I’m really pleased that we have managed to secure and receive the funding for these projects. I grew up in Rowley Regis and my mom still lives here, so I know what a difference these improvements will make to the local community”.

The five approved schemes will create four full-time equivalent jobs, 87 temporary jobs and 10 improved public transport routes amid other improvements.

Adrian Eggington, Chair of Rowley Regis Local Board, added: “This is fantastic news for the people of Rowley Regis as the projects will make a real difference to the area in terms of infrastructure and assets.