Car crashes into brick wall and rolls over in front of Dudley home

The scene of the crash. Photo: Dudley Fire Station

Emergency services were called to Dudley Road just after 7.30pm on Sunday.

A man and woman managed to get out of the vehicle before fire crews arrived and suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just after 7.30pm on Sunday we responded to a road traffic collision on Dudley Road, Rowley Regis.

"One fire engine and a brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by firefighters from Dudley and Haden Cross fire stations.

Another RTC for Blue watch this evening. Luckily only minor injuries for the occupants.#cantparktheremate pic.twitter.com/Ju7u2DVi1q — Dudley Fire Station (@WMFSDudley) May 8, 2022

"This incident involved one car that had collided with a brick wall and come to rest on its side. Our crews worked to make it safe before it was recovered.

"A man and a woman self-extricated from the car prior to our arrival. They were treated for their injuries by West Midlands Ambulance colleagues.