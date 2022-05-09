Car crashes into brick wall and rolls over in front of Dudley home

Emergency services were called to Dudley Road just after 7.30pm on Sunday.
A man and woman managed to get out of the vehicle before fire crews arrived and suffered minor injuries.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just after 7.30pm on Sunday we responded to a road traffic collision on Dudley Road, Rowley Regis.
"One fire engine and a brigade response vehicle responded, crewed by firefighters from Dudley and Haden Cross fire stations.
Another RTC for Blue watch this evening. Luckily only minor injuries for the occupants.#cantparktheremate pic.twitter.com/Ju7u2DVi1q— Dudley Fire Station (@WMFSDudley) May 8, 2022
"This incident involved one car that had collided with a brick wall and come to rest on its side. Our crews worked to make it safe before it was recovered.
"A man and a woman self-extricated from the car prior to our arrival. They were treated for their injuries by West Midlands Ambulance colleagues.
"West Midlands Police were also in attendance, as the man was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol."