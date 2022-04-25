Notification Settings

Fire tears through Rowley Regis business with residents warned to stay inside

By Thomas ParkesRowley RegisPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers on the M5 could see huge plumes of smoke as fire crews tackled a blaze at a business in the Black Country.

A fire broke out at a business in Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, with smoke seen billowing across the M5. Photo: SnapperSK
Firefighters tackled a large blaze in Titford Lane, Rowley Regis, on Sunday evening, not far from the Junction 2 Oldbury Interchange.

Billows of smoke could be seen by drivers passing over Titford Lane on the motorway, while the road below was closed and nearby residents advised to remain indoors and keep windows closed.

Residents living nearby were advised to keep windows closed as smoke drifted across the area. Photo: SnapperSK
It is believed the fire started at around 6pm at A1 Glazing UK Ltd, with crews arriving in under four minutes.

West Midlands Fire Service posted three hours after the blaze: "Good progress is being made at Titford Lane, Rowley Regis. Please keep doors and windows closed if you are near.

"The view is no good from the M5 so please down slow to try and look."

A drone image shows the damage caused by the fire. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Photos from the scene showed smoke pouring out of the roof of the building and covering Titford Lane.

