Sea of tributes left at scene where 14-year-old Olivia was killed on New Year's Eve

By Thomas ParkesRowley RegisPublished: Last Updated:

A sea of tributes have been left at the scene of where a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed on New Year's Eve.

Tributes left at the scene where Olivia Kolek, inset, died
Tributes left at the scene where Olivia Kolek, inset, died

Olivia Kolek, described by her family as their "brightest star", was walking along Station Road near Rowley Regis train station when she was hit at around 4.45pm.

The teenager was struck by a grey Mercedes and was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

Tributes have been left near Rowley Regis railway station after 14-year-old Olivia Kolek was killed on New Year's Eve
Tributes have been left near Rowley Regis railway station after 14-year-old Olivia Kolek was killed on New Year's Eve

Now colourful flowers, emotional written tributes and an array of balloons – some spelling out her name – have been left at the scene as people pay tribute.

A 39-year-old man, the driver, stopped and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while police await forensic test results and carry out further enquiries, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

Tributes have been left near Rowley Regis railway station after 14-year-old Olivia Kolek was killed on New Year's Eve
Olivia Kolek was killed on New Year's Eve after being hit by a car. Photo: West Midlands Police

A tribute, released by the family of the teenager alongside a photograph, said: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

"She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website, or by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly at fl_collision_invest@westmidlands.police.uk

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

