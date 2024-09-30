Police looking to trace man with Oldbury connections following fatal motorway crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They have issued a plea for anyone who has seen Akashdeep Singh or who knows where he is to get in touch – they believe he may have information about the collision on the M40 motorway shortly before 7.15pm on Saturday evening.

Akashdeep Singh

Officers and emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon after several reports of a multiple vehicle collision involving five cars and a Peugeot boxer van.

The Peugeot driver is believed to have left the area on foot.

A passenger in one of the cars – a woman in her 50s – died at the scene.

Investigations into the collision are continuing with officers keen to locate Singh, aged 23 who also goes by the name of Akash.

If members of the public have information to help police find him or can share details about the collision, Warwickshire Police are asking them to get in touch.

They are also asking anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision, the Peugeot and the manner it was being driven prior to the collision to share it with them.

Members of the public can contact police, quoting incident number 303 of 28 September.