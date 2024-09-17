Woman in 'serious condition' in hospital after falling 'from height' in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency crews were called to Wallace Close at around 8am on Monday morning to reports of a woman who had fallen from height, landing on scaffolding near the lower levels of the building and sustaining serious injuries.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service were called to assist paramedics and helped move the woman from the scaffolding to the ground.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic, the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car.

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman.

"She was found to be in a serious condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering specialist trauma care at the scene.

"The patient was then transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

A WMFS spokesperson said: "Just before 8.45am on Monday (16 Sept) we were called to assist the ambulance service in Wallace Close, Oldbury. A woman had been found with serious injuries on scaffolding boards near the lower levels of a high-rise building.

"We helped to move her to ground level, before she was taken to hospital."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address in Wallace Close, Oldbury, yesterday (Monday) at around 8.30am, following reports a woman had fallen from a building.

"A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in a serious condition."