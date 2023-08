Theresa, 52, is believed to have gone missing from the Telford area

Sandwell Police issued an appeal for information to help find Theresa who has gone missing from the Telford area.

Police believe the 52-year-old recently travelled to Oldbury and have said they are concerned for her welfare.

Theresa is described as being around 5ft 7in tall and medium build. She has red hair and a number of piercings to her tongue, lips and ears.