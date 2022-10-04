Notification Settings

Murder probe as family pay tribute to beloved son who died two weeks after Oldbury stabbing

By Sunil Midda

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed during a disorder in Oldbury has died from his injuries two weeks later.

Rommell Holding, 32, sadly died after suffering injuries to his chest. Photo: West Midlands Police
Rommell Holding suffered injuries to his chest around 2am on Newbury Lane on Sunday, September 11 – he was taken to hospital where he has remained in an induced coma, but he died on Sunday, September 25.

The family of 32-year-old Rommell have paid tribute to their loved one and released a photo.

His mother said: "It devastates me to announce the untimely death of my beloved son Rommell Holding who will be profoundly missed amongst myself, his family and friends.

“He was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives.

“We ask that during this difficult time you respect the privacy of our close family and friends.”

West Midlands Police announced that a murder investigation has now been launched.

Colin Phipps, aged 38, of Minister Close, Rowley Regis was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on September 13, where he was remanded into custody pending a further hearing on October 11.

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder but were released without charge.

