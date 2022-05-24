New Tim Hortons in Oldbury ready to open

Alex Fogarty, Nura Abillahi, and Kelly Trebicki are ready to welcome customers to the restaurant when it opens on Thursday

The new Tim Hortons restaurant on Birchley Island Retail Park in Oldbury welcomed its first customers today with a VIP opening, allowing invited guests to try the freshly brewed coffee and the range of hot food.

Express and Star reporter James Vukmirovic enjoys a breakfast wrap and dark roast coffee at the new Tim Hortons in Oldbury

It was an opportunity for staff to serve customers ahead of the official opening on Thursday, with Tim Hortons UK and Ireland operations manager Gurprit Dhaliwal on hand to meet guests and chat with staff.

Mr Dhaliwal said the new store would bring around 90 jobs to the area, through a mixture of full and part-time jobs, and spoke about why the chain, which opened a restaurant in Wednesfield last year, was opening in Oldbury.

There are a wide range of donuts and other baked goods at the restaurant

He said: "It comes down to the popularity of our stores in Birmingham and Wednesfield and knowing that there was a great customer demand for more restaurants within the region, so when we found out about this opportunity, we went for it.

"We've had a couple of delays in getting this place open, just little technical things, and we've had lot of people knocking on the doors asking when we're opening so the excitement is phenomenal."

The new restaurant is the second in the area, following one opening in Wednesfield in 2021

Mr Dhaliwal went on to say that the plan was to open more restaurants across the region, starting with a new one at the Merry Hill Centre on the site of the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant.

He said the appeal of Tim Hortons for those who went there regularly was the inclusivity of the restaurant, as well as what he described as an excellent menu.

Caramel apple fritters are among the popular items on sale

He said: "Everything is baked in-house and I think there is an affordability to the menu as well as there is something for everyone on there.

"We have a freshly made breakfast for just £2.99, which includes a coffee, a fantastic wrap and a hash brown and we have a really friendly and helpful team.

The restaurant also sells cans of its most popular coffees, such as the French Vanilla roast

"I think the love for the brand in this region is fantastic and I'm looking forward to seeing it succeed going forward."

The new Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant at Birchley Island Retail Park near Oldbury will officially open to the public on Thursday, May 26 from 7am.

The interior is bright and comfortable for customers