Suspected World War Two bombs found at Oldbury building site temporarily closes M5

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

The discovery of what were believed to be two wartime bombs at a building site led to the closure of the M5 on Monday afternoon.

The devices were found on a building site on Giffords Way in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

The site of Giffords Way in Oldbury was sealed off, with workers evacuated, after the two World War Two bombs were discovered at around 3.47pm. The M5 between Junctions 1 and 2 was also closed temporarily.

Soldiers from the Army’s Ordnance Disposal were brought in to examine the 2ft-long, torpedo-shaped devices, and the area was kept closed off while work continued.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re at a building site in Oldbury after workers found what they believe to be two World War Two bombs.

"The site, on Giffords Way, has been evacuated and is sealed off. People in the area should listen to the officers as the situation develops.

"Soldiers from the Army’s Ordnance Disposal are on their way to examine the two-foot-long, torpedo shaped devices.

"We were called at 3.47pm today (Monday 24 January) by workers who are developing the site.

"The area will remain closed off for as long as necessary. Any important updates will be shared by @SandwellPolice on Twitter."

James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

